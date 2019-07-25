Northern Trust starts dedicated options trading desk

Northern Trust (NTRS -0.4% ) establishes the desk within its institutional brokerage business in response to increasing demand from asset owners and asset managers, the company said.

The Chicago-based options desk provides institutional clients globally with options trading and streamlined reporting for prime brokerage.

"From 2015 through 2018, Northern Trust recorded triple-digit annual growth within our options business, with client volume approaching nearly 3% of total Option Clearing Corporation daily volume, on any given trading session,” said Jon Cherry, Global Head of Options, Northern Trust Capital Markets.