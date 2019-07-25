Anglo to launch $1B stock buyback after strong H1 profit

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) says it plans to buy back $1B of its shares and raise its dividend payout by 27% as it reports its best H1 since 2011, driven by higher iron ore prices and the ramping up of operations at Minas Rio mine in Brazil.

The buyback represents a shift for Anglo, which has been focused on repairing its balance sheet and investing in growth.

Anglo says H1 underlying EBITDA of $5.45B beat the $5.16B analyst consensus estimate.

In light of the ramp up of operations at Minas Rio, Anglo raises its full-year production guidance to 19 M-21M metric tons from its previous outlook of 18M-20M mt.

CEO Mark Cutifani says the company is investigating the death of 10 employees traveling from work in Chile in June and early July, as well as three workplace fatalities during H1.