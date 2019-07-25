Phillips 66 Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 25, 2019 5:30 PM ETPhillips 66 (PSX)PSXBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (+19.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $393.61M (+11.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PSXP has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.