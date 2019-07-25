Barnes Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 25, 2019 5:30 PM ETBarnes Group Inc. (B)BBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Barnes Group (NYSE:B) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (-13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $387.29M (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, B has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.