Zimmer Biomet Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.91 (-0.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.98B (-1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ZBH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 12 downward.