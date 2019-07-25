LendingTree sinks 17% as Q2 mortgage revenue disappoints

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) slides 17% after Q2 adjusted EPS trails the average analyst estimate.
Compass Point analyst Chris Gamaitoni points to a miss in mortgage revenue and an "indication that personal loans is challenged" in the fintech's Q2 report.
Notes mortgage revenue of $54.6M, down 18.4% Y/Y, trailed $62M consensus.
Personal loan issues have a particularly large effect on margin outlook, he wrote.
Separately, Susquehanna Financial analyst Jamie Friedman upgrades the stock to positive from neutral and sets a price target of $415; average price target is $389.
LendingTree Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.18 fell short of the consensus estimate of $1.40.
The company boosts full-year 2019 revenue guidance to $1.08B-$1.10B from prior range of $1.06B-$1.09B.
Trims adjusted EBITDA guidance to $195M-$205M from prior view of $210M-$220M.
Sees Q3 revenue of $290M-$300M vs. consensus of $283.4M, and adjusted EBITDA of $55M-$60M.
Quant rating Neutral; Sell-Side average rating Outperform (4 Buy, 1 Outperform, 7 Hold, 1 Sell).
