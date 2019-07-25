LendingTree sinks 17% as Q2 mortgage revenue disappoints

Compass Point analyst Chris Gamaitoni points to a miss in mortgage revenue and an "indication that personal loans is challenged" in the fintech's Q2 report.

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE ) slides 17% after Q2 adjusted EPS trails the average analyst estimate.

Personal loan issues have a particularly large effect on margin outlook, he wrote.

Notes mortgage revenue of $54.6M, down 18.4% Y/Y, trailed $62M consensus.

Separately, Susquehanna Financial analyst Jamie Friedman upgrades the stock to positive from neutral and sets a price target of $415; average price target is $389.

LendingTree Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.18 fell short of the consensus estimate of $1.40.

The company boosts full-year 2019 revenue guidance to $1.08B-$1.10B from prior range of $1.06B-$1.09B.