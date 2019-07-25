Strong guidance lifts Visteon

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) rallies 7.98% after the company's full-year EBITDA forecast comes in ahead of expectations ($230M to $250M vs. $237M consensus).

The automotive industry supplier also expects full-year sales of $2.9B to $3.0B vs. $2.89B consensus.

CEO update: "We continued to gain momentum in winning next-generation digital platforms, including an Android-based display audio system with a European automaker, a multi-display module with a Korean vehicle manufacturer, and a cross-platform SmartCore™ award with a China-based automaker. Our pipeline of new business opportunities remains robust despite the near-term uncertainty, which reinforces our confidence in the long-term prospects of the business."

