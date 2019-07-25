MGIC Investment CFO to be next CEO

MGIC Investment (MTG -2.2% ) names Patrick Sinks vice chairman and selects Timothy Mattke, formerly CFO, to take over as CEO from Sinks, who also relinquishes his title of president.

Mattke is also elected to the board.

Salvatore Miosi, formerly executive vice president of business strategies and operations, becomes president and chief operating officer.

Nathaniel Colson, former vice president of finance, succeeds Mattke as executive vice president and CFO.

Mattke, who has been with the company since 2006, has served as CFO since 2014 and controller from 2009 to 2014.

Sinks intend to remain with the company through Jan. 31,, 2020 and on the board through Oct. 31, 2019.