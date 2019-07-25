Ford a single-digit stock again
Jul. 25, 2019 1:57 PM ETFord Motor Company (F)FBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor109 Comments
- The waiting game for holders of Ford (F -8.7%) goes on after the company's investments in new truck/EVs takes a toll on profitability and the China business continues to underperform (unit sales -27% during 1H).
- "We continue to believe Ford has considerable underappreciated potential from restructuring its global operations over the next few years, but investors may now wait for more visible earnings and cash flow traction, before giving the stock credit for it," notes Deutsche Bank's Emmanual Rose.
- Shares of Ford are below $10 for the first time in a month.