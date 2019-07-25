Major automakers work out emissions deal in California

Jul. 25, 2019 2:03 PM ETF, VWAGY, BMWYY, HMCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor37 Comments
  • Ford (NYSE:F) Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Honda (NYSE:HMC) strike a deal with California on gas mileage standards and greenhouse gas emissions.
  • The proposed deal with the California Air Resources Board is expected to be challenged in court.
  • The average fuel economy standards set out in the agreement are stricter than what the Trump Administration proposes.
  • Joint statement from the automakers: "A 50-state solution has always been our preferred path forward and we understand that any deal involves compromise. These terms will provide our companies much-needed regulatory certainty by allowing us to meet both federal and state requirements with a single national fleet, avoiding a patchwork of regulations while continuing to ensure meaningful greenhouse gas emissions reductions."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.