Major automakers work out emissions deal in California
Jul. 25, 2019 2:03 PM ETF, VWAGY, BMWYY, HMCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor37 Comments
- Ford (NYSE:F) Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Honda (NYSE:HMC) strike a deal with California on gas mileage standards and greenhouse gas emissions.
- The proposed deal with the California Air Resources Board is expected to be challenged in court.
- The average fuel economy standards set out in the agreement are stricter than what the Trump Administration proposes.
- Joint statement from the automakers: "A 50-state solution has always been our preferred path forward and we understand that any deal involves compromise. These terms will provide our companies much-needed regulatory certainty by allowing us to meet both federal and state requirements with a single national fleet, avoiding a patchwork of regulations while continuing to ensure meaningful greenhouse gas emissions reductions."