Saipem draws up short list of partners for drilling business - Reuters

Saipem (OTCPK:SAPMF) has reportedly created a list of potential partners for its drilling business as it seeks to enter joint venture deals to help revive growth.

The company has been been trying to form JVs with big U.S. rivals, but had not clinched any deals yet for the drilling operations valued at up to €1.5B ($1.7B).

Reported Q2 EBITDA of €308M, +47% Y/Y.

Also during the quarter, the company was able to cut its net debt target for the year by around 20% to below €800M.

Forecasts 2019 revenues of ~€9B.

