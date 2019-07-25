Presidential candidate sues Google for election meddling

Jul. 25, 2019 2:15 PM ETGOOG, GOOGLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor88 Comments
  • U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard sues Google (GOOG +0.1%)(GOOGL +0.1%) for "intermeddling" with the in the election.
  • The suit was filed in a federal court in Los Angeles.
  • Gabbard accuses Google of slowing her momentum after the first Democratic debate last month by suspending her campaign's ad account for six hours.
  • Gabbard also says Google sent her campaign's emails to spam folders more often than it did for other candidates.
  • The politician is seeking $50M in damages.
  • Related: Earlier this week, the Department of Justice launched a broad investigation into the tech giants for market dominance. The Department is also reportedly considering a Google-specific probe into potential antitrust violations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.