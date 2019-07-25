Presidential candidate sues Google for election meddling
Jul. 25, 2019
- U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard sues Google (GOOG +0.1%)(GOOGL +0.1%) for "intermeddling" with the in the election.
- The suit was filed in a federal court in Los Angeles.
- Gabbard accuses Google of slowing her momentum after the first Democratic debate last month by suspending her campaign's ad account for six hours.
- Gabbard also says Google sent her campaign's emails to spam folders more often than it did for other candidates.
- The politician is seeking $50M in damages.
