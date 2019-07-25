Boeing won't bid for $60B Pentagon program, leaving Northrop sole bidder

Boeing (BA -4% ) says it is dropping out of a $60B Pentagon program, leaving Northrop Grumman (NOC +3.1% ) as the sole bidder for the first phase of the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program to replace U.S. land-based nuclear missiles.

Boeing has said winning the contract was a priority but also expressed concerns about the contract terms, saying it believes NOC had an unfair advantage to win the contract because of its control of the main U.S. producer of rocket motors following last year's acquisition of Orbital ATK.

But some analysts have said the mounting financial cost of the 737 MAX grounding was undermining Boeing's ability to pursue major military projects.