More on PolyOne mixed Q2 earnings
Jul. 25, 2019 2:21 PM ETAVNTBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- PolyOne (POL +6.6%) reported Q2 sales of $904M, -1% Y/Y as growth from acquisitions of 3.5% partially offset a 3% reduction in organic sales and 1.5% reduction due to unfavorable foreign exchange.
- Gross margin expanded ~125bps to 22.7%, while operating margin declined ~55bps to 7.9%
- Specialty Engineered Materials segment led performance with a 22% increase in operating income
- The company expects market challenges to continue into the 2H 2019, and despite this, it has momentum from composites investments, and expects to realize margin expansion from improved mix, pricing and cost reductions
- Forecasts adjusted EPS growth of 4-6% for the full year
