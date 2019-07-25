W. R. Grace reports Q2 earnings beat, however cuts 2019 guidance

W. R. Grace (GRA -4.9% ) revised its 2019 to incorporate North American FCC catalysts customer filed for bankruptcy and announced it will not resume refinery operations; equipment failure in one of silicas manufacturing plants; and inventory correction

Now the company forecasts 2019 sales growth of 4%-5% down from prior guidance of 6%-7%

Adjusted EBIT in the range of $475M - $483M (as compared to prior outlook of $490-$500M) and adjusted EPS in the range of $4.35 to $4.43 down from $4.53-4.62 previously.

Q2 sales increased 5.7% Y/Y to $513.6M, and up 8% on constant currency; sales growth was driven by higher sales volumes and improved pricing.

Adjusted EBIT of $126.7M was up 6%, primarily due to higher gross profit and lower operating expenses, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs and lower income from ART joint venture.

Net income almost doubled to $76.2M.

