Martin Midstream plunges to all-time low after big Q2 loss

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP -17.5% ) slumps after reporting a larger than expected Q2 loss from continuing operations, as the partnership "continued to encounter challenges across all four operating segments."

Distributable cash flow for Q2 was $8M compared to $4.7M in the year-ago quarter, but distributable cash flow for the six months ended June 30 was $12.7M vs. $23.4M in the prior-year period.

MMLP says Q2 revenues fell 17% Y/Y to $187.3M from $227.2M a year earlier, and H2 revenues also slid 17% to $427.4M from $518.9M in the year-ago period.

Q2 revenues in the Terminalling and Storage segment fell 11% to $21.4M as it faced reduced contract renewal rates as a result of ongoing depressed activity in the Gulf of Mexico, while Transportation segment sales gained 11% to $41.3M but saw softness in the land division compared to guidance attributable to reduced demand in the refining and chemicals sector.

Sulfur segment sales fell 7.5% to $33M amid weak demand for fertilizer products attributable to a shortened planting season caused by rain and flooding, and Natural Gas Liquids sales slumped 36% to $57.4M as Q2 typically is the weakest period for continuing operations in the segment.