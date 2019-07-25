Raymond James boosts Nokia after earnings; shares +11%

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has surged 11% to its highest point on the NYSE in three months, following an earnings beat where the company topped high-end estimates and maintained its guidance, indicating its 5G plans are on track.

The quarter saw "good year-on-year growth, meaningful improvements in profitability, robust progress in our strategic expansion areas of Software and Enterprise and excellent momentum in our IP Routing business," says CEO Rajeev Suri.

It's reiterating guidance for full-year 2019 EPS of €0.25-€0.29, operating margin of 9-12% and slightly positive recurring free cash flow. For 2020, it's guiding to EPS of €0.37-€0.42, operating margin of 12-16% and "clearly positive" recurring free cash flow.

Raymond James has upgraded the ADRs to Strong Buy, from Outperform. The firm set its price target to $7.50, implying 30% upside from the current $5.75.

Meanwhile, other sell-siders rate the stock Outperform on average; Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish; and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

