More on Patterson-UTI Q2 results

Patterson-UTI (PTEN -6.4% ) reported wider Q2 net loss of $49.4M as compared to $10.7M last year; revenues declined 21% Y/Y to $676M.

Average rig revenue per operating day increased to $24,200, and average rig margin per operating day increased to $10,170.

Operating loss expanded from $9M to $48M; overall adj. EBITDA lowered from $203.4M to $160.6M

The company said it would maintain 15 hydraulic fracturing crews during Q3, even as it warned that pressure pumping activity would likely be lower impacting revenues and margin, as producer customers cut spending.

Reduced expected capital expenditures for 2019 to ~$400M from prior expectation of $465M.

Rig count averaged at 158 rigs is expected to decline to average 142 rigs during Q3.

