Peru reconsiders approval for Tia Maria copper project

Peru's government will re-evaluate its recent decision to grant a construction permit to Southern Copper (SCCO -0.9% ) for the proposed Tia Maria mine following a week of protests in the Arequipa region, Pres. Vizcarra says.

The license granted earlier this month allowed the environmental permit for the project to remain in force ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline.

The comments are a blow to SCCO's plan to revive Tia Maria, which has been stalled for nearly a decade due to opposition from Arequipa residents who fear it will harm crops or use up local water supplies.