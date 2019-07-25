Costamare's Q2 beat includes new charters at higher rates - Mintzmyer

Costamare (CMRE +0.6% ) maintains modest gains after delivering an easy Q2 earnings beat, a performance that included $460M worth of refinancings and multiple new charters at higher rates.

J Mintzmyer of Value Investor's Edge expects CMRE to continue acquiring its remaining joint venture vessels from York Capital, which he sees as considerably accretive to future earnings.

CMRE also is poised to benefit from IMO 2020, as the company installs scrubbers on select vessels in exchange for higher lease rates, according to Mintzmyer, who previously selected CMRE as one of his top ideas for 2019.

Mintzmyer has no current position in CMRE.