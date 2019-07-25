Tech

Benchmark starts Liberty Global, LILA at Buy

|About: Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA)|By:, SA News Editor

Benchmark has come out bullish on a pair of Liberty cablecos.

Analyst Matthew Harrigan has launched coverage of Liberty Global (LBTYA -0.4%) at Buy, with a $34 price target. That implies 22.6% upside from current pricing.

While sell-side analysts rate the stock Outperform on average, Seeking Alpha authors are Very Bullish, and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

He also started Liberty Latin America (LILA +0.4%) at Buy, with a $26 price target, implying 58% upside.

On that stock, sell-side analysts generally rate it Outperform, while it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

