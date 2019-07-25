Cousins Properties explains effect of Tier deal

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) fell as much as 6.3% after yesterday's disappointing earnings.

This morning's earnings conference call as management explained the effect of its Tier transaction, which closed on June 14.

Basically, their current expectation of the deal's effect is no different than it was in March, when they announced the deal.

CUZ has pared its decline since then; now down ~4.6% .

Sees Tier deal reducing 2019 FFO per share by ~6 cents, the midpoint of the company's original view.

In 2020, sees the earnings impact less than the annualized 2019 effect due to delivery and rent commencement of Tier development properties at The Domain in Austin.

For full year 2020, sees the deal hurting FFO per share by ~6 cents-12 cents, with midpoint being 9 cents.

Sees 2019 FFO per share, excluding Tier costs, of $2.81-$2.93 vs prior view of $2.80-$2.96.

Q2 FFO per share, excluding costs associated with the Tier deal, of 71 cents missed the estimate of 76 cents; revenue of $134.9M trailed the average analyst estimate of $150.6M.

