More on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Q2 results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS +8.5% ) posted Q2 sales of $2.88B, -3.5% Y/Y however a strong gross profit margin of 29.6%, which produced gross profit of $853.6M was the third highest in Reliance’s history.

Tons sold increased 0.4% sequentially to 1,507.3 is in-line with expectations of down 1% to up 2%.

Overall, metal pricing was slightly weaker than anticipated, with average selling price per ton sold down 2.8% Q/Q to $1,904/ton, outside of expected range of flat to down 1%

For Q3, the company forecasts adj. EPS in the range of $1.90 to $2.00; in Q3 expects end demand will remain relatively steady, subject to normal seasonal patterns, hence estimates tons sold will be down 4% to 6% Q/Q

Expects average selling price per ton sold for Q3 to be down 1.5% to 2.5% compared to Q2 2019

Previously: Reliance Steel & Aluminum EPS beats by $0.13, misses on revenue (July 25)