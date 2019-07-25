Pershing Square Holdings takes step to refinance initial notes

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings (OTCPK:PSHZF -0.4% ) reports the private placement of $400M of bond with a coupon of 4.950% due July 15, 2039.

Bonds are unsecured and rank equally in right of payment with PSH's existing $1B of senior notes.

It's the first step in starting to refinance PSH's initial notes, which come due in less than three years, said PSH Chairman Anne Farlow.

PSH believes it's an opportunistic time to issue long-term debt in light of historically low prevailing interest rates, and the all-time low trading yield for PSH’s initial notes, which has declined from 6% to 3.7% since the beginning of the year.