KAZ Minerals posts Q2 production results
Jul. 25, 2019 3:34 PM ETKAZ Minerals PLC (KZMYF)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- KAZ Minerals (OTCPK:KZMYF) reported Q2 production increased 11% Q/Q led by efficient operations across the group’s mines in Kazakhstan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan.
- Copper production rose to 147,600 tons, +6% Y/Y.
- Aktogay mine delivered output of 37,400 tons, the East Region and Bozymchak operations lifted output to 16,900 tons, while the Boszhakol mine’s output dropped to 47,100 tons.
- Produced 12, 200 tons of zinc in concentrate, 44,300 oz of gold and 926,000 oz of silver.
- The Company re-affirmed 2019 copper guidance of 300,000 tons.