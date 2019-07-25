KAZ Minerals posts Q2 production results

Jul. 25, 2019 3:34 PM ETKAZ Minerals PLC (KZMYF)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • KAZ Minerals (OTCPK:KZMYF) reported Q2 production increased 11% Q/Q led by efficient operations across the group’s mines in Kazakhstan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan.
  • Copper production rose to 147,600 tons, +6% Y/Y.
  • Aktogay mine delivered output of 37,400 tons, the East Region and Bozymchak operations lifted output to 16,900 tons, while the Boszhakol mine’s output dropped to 47,100 tons.
  • Produced 12, 200 tons of zinc in concentrate, 44,300 oz of gold and 926,000 oz of silver.
  • The Company re-affirmed 2019 copper guidance of 300,000 tons.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.