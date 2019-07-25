Harmony Gold announces FY19 production in line with guidance

  • Harmony Gold (HMY -1.8%) achieved FY gold production of 1.44M, boosted by the inclusion of production from the Moab Khotsong mine, and the Hidden Valley mine.
  • Underground recovered grade was 2% higher at 5.59 g/t gold.
  • All-in sustaining costs, at between R550,000/kg and R555,000/kg, were, however, higher than the guided R540,000/kg, mainly due to inflationary increases and lower production at the Tshepong mine.
  • Average realized for gold reached ~R586,000/kg, equivalent to $1,286/oz
  • The company will release its full financial results on August 20.
