Perkins to retire as Targa Resources CEO next year; CFO Meloy will move up
Jul. 25, 2019
- Targa Resources (TRGP) says current President Matt Meloy will become CEO effective in March 2020, succeeding Joe Bob Perkins, who will retire from the position after nearly two decades running the company.
- Perkins was the founding president of the company from inception in 2003 and assumed the CEO title in 2012; he will become Chairman, as current board chair James Whalen will become a regular member of the board.
- Meloy joined Targa in 2006 and climbed the ranks to become CFO in 2010 and Executive VP in 2015; he has served as President of the company and the general partner since March 2018.