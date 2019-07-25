T-Mobile reschedules call amid apparent merger delay

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the proposed solution for the Sprint/T-Mobile merger, involving Dish Network (DISH -5.7% ) to buy divested assets, still doesn't fix the potential problems and the deal would still hurt his state's consumers.

Minnesota is among 13 states and D.C. suing to block the merger, which appears headed toward approval at both the Justice Dept. and FCC.

Meanwhile, with expectations that the formal DOJ announcement would come after the bell/alongside T-Mobile's earnings, CNBC's Alex Sherman says he's hearing there's another delay, this time on the DOJ end.

That's apparently led to a scramble and reschedule by T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) of its investor call. The company is still set to release the numbers in about 15 minutes.