World Acceptance wilts after Janney turns bearish

Jul. 25, 2019 3:52 PM ETWorld Acceptance Corporation (WRLD)WRLDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLDsinks 25% after Q1 EPS from continuing operations of 97 cents fell short of the consensus estimate of $1.86 and Janney Montgomery Scott analyst John Rowan cut his rating on the stock to sell from neutral.
  • Lowers price target to $87 from $108.
  • Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic said the consumer-loan company's "push to grow more business via new customers" led to the "deteriorating results."
  • Quant rating Very Bullish; before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Underperform (1 Hold, 2 Underperform, 1 Sell).
  • Previously: World Acceptance EPS misses by $0.89, beats on revenue (July 25)
