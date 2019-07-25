World Acceptance wilts after Janney turns bearish
Jul. 25, 2019 3:52 PM ETWorld Acceptance Corporation (WRLD)WRLDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) sinks 25% after Q1 EPS from continuing operations of 97 cents fell short of the consensus estimate of $1.86 and Janney Montgomery Scott analyst John Rowan cut his rating on the stock to sell from neutral.
- Lowers price target to $87 from $108.
- Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic said the consumer-loan company's "push to grow more business via new customers" led to the "deteriorating results."
- Quant rating Very Bullish; before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Underperform (1 Hold, 2 Underperform, 1 Sell).
