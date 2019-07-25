Kaiser Aluminum confident of aerospace business despite MAX woes
Jul. 25, 2019 4:05 PM ETKaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU)KALUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Kaiser Aluminum (KALU -0.8%) says it expects steady aerospace shipments during H2 despite the setbacks in Boeing's 737 MAX program.
- KALU reported better than expected Q2 earnings while total revenues fell 9.6% Y/Y to $375M, but sales adjusted for metal costs during the quarter were roughly flat from the prior year at $209M.
- High demand from aerospace customers boosted KALU's Q2 shipments by 8.3% to 169M lbs. compared with the year-ago quarter, and the company says its H2 aerospace order book is "strong with solid visibility well into 2020."
- KALU performed planned maintenance at its Trentwood rolling mill in Spokane, Wash., during the quarter, which it says cut into production of general engineering products.