Kaiser Aluminum confident of aerospace business despite MAX woes

Jul. 25, 2019 4:05 PM ETKaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU)KALUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Kaiser Aluminum (KALU -0.8%) says it expects steady aerospace shipments during H2 despite the setbacks in Boeing's 737 MAX program.
  • KALU reported better than expected Q2 earnings while total revenues fell 9.6% Y/Y to $375M, but sales adjusted for metal costs during the quarter were roughly flat from the prior year at $209M.
  • High demand from aerospace customers boosted KALU's Q2 shipments by 8.3% to 169M lbs. compared with the year-ago quarter, and the company says its H2 aerospace order book is "strong with solid visibility well into 2020."
  • KALU performed planned maintenance at its Trentwood rolling mill in Spokane, Wash., during the quarter, which it says cut into production of general engineering products.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.