Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) trades lower after Q2 results arrive with AWS revenue and EPS below expectations.

Total revenue in North America was $38.6B vs. $37.3B, while international revenue was $16.37B vs. $16.4B. AWS revenue came in at $8.38B vs. $8.51B consensus.

Operating income of was reported at $3.08B (+3.4% Y/Y) vs. the company's guidance range of $2.60B to $3.60B and $3.71B consensus.

Free cash flow (less equipment finance leases and principal repayments of all other finance leases and financing obligations) increased to $13.0B for the trailing twelve months vs. $546M a year ago.

Looking ahead, Amazon expects Q3 revenue of $66B to $70B vs. $67.4B consensus and operating income of $2.1B to $3.1B vs. $4.38B consensus.

Amazon has a conference call scheduled for 5:30 Eastern.

Shares of Amazon are down 1.76% in AH trading to $1,939.41.

