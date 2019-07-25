T-Mobile tops subscriber projections; no merger OK today

Jul. 25, 2019 4:13 PM ETTMUS, SBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is down 0.6% in early postmarket going after it posted earnings that missed revenue expectations but topped subscriber estimates -- and amid what looks like a day's delay in a announcement around its proposed Sprint merger.
  • Financials hit a record: Total revenues rose 4% to $11B (shy of an expected $11.14B), and service revenues also rose 6% to a record $8.4B.
  • Net income jumped 20% to $939M, and EBITDA rose 7% to $3.5B on an adjusted basis.
  • Net cash from operations was up 70%, to $2.1B.
  • Meanwhile, total net subscriber additions came to 1.8M (up 11%), and branded postpaid net adds were 710,000 (up 3%, and likely industry-best).
  • The company added to that 131,000 branded prepaid net adds (up 44%), and says branded postpaid phone churn fell to a record low 0.78% (down from 0.95%).
  • For the year, it's boosting subscriber guidance again, expecting branded postpaid net adds of 3.5M-4M (up from 3.1M-3.7M) and is targeting $12.9B-$13.3B in EBITDA (up from $12.7B-$13.2B).
  • A call that was set for 4:30 p.m. has been rescheduled, and chatter says that's coming tomorrow, amid a last minute delay in what was expected to be a major announcement of the DOJ signing off on the deal between T-Mobile, Sprint (NYSE:S) and Dish Network.
  • Press release
