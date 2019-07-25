Mattel +5% after Barbie shines
Jul. 25, 2019 4:16 PM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT)MATBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) jumps higher after topping estimates on both lines of its Q2 report.
- Sales in North America were up 2% and international sales rose 5% during the quarter. The Barbie brand sales stood out, with sales up 9% as reported or 13% on a constant currency basis.
- The extra sales leverage helped propel Mattel's adjusted gross margin to 39.9% of sales during the quarter vs. 30.4% a year ago
- CEO update: "his quarter further demonstrates the continued momentum of our multi-year turnaround strategy. We delivered topline growth in our North America and International segments across all regions, as well as growth in all categories except one, exceeded our Structural Simplification target and still expect additional savings, achieved the fourth consecutive quarter of improved profitability and continued to make progress in laying the groundwork to capture the full value of our IP. We continue to gain traction and remain on-track to transform Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company."
- Shares of Mattel are up 5.20% in AH trading to $13.15.
