J&J's ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, OPTIMUM, evaluating ponesimod compared to Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) Aubagio (teriflunomide) in adults with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS).

The study met the primary endpoint, the annualized relapse rate up to the end of the study, and most secondary endpoints.

No new safety signals were reported.

MS is a chronic autoimmune inflammatory disorder of the central nervous system (CNS). Ponesimod modulates a protein called sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1P1) which reduces the number of circulating lymphocytes by trapping them in the lymph nodes which reduces the number of the pro-inflammatory cells that can cross into the CNS thereby dampening inflammation.

More detailed data will be presented at ECTRIMS in Stockholm in September.

The company plans to file marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe later this year.

The company acquired the rights to ponesimod via its acquisition of Actelion two years ago.