Alphabet +7% on Q2 beats, $25B buyback

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) gains 7.4% after Q2 beats with 19% Y/Y revenue growth. Guidance will come on the earnings call, which starts at 4:30 PM with a webcast here.

Revenue breakdown: Google Properties, $27.34B (consensus: $27.26B); Google Ads, $32.6B (consensus: $32.58B); Google Other, $6.18B (consensus: $5.63B); Other Bets, $162M (consensus: $173.7M).

Paid clicks were up 28% Y/Y on Google Properties (estimate: +43%). Cost-per-click was down 11% (estimate: -20%).

Operating income was up 39% Q/Q to $9.18B. Other Bets losses were up 12% Y/Y to $162M.

Total TAC was $7.24B or 69% of total revenue, down from 71% in last year's quarter.

Capex was up 32% Q/Q to $6.13B (estimate: $6.78B).

Operating margin was 24% versus the 22.6% estimate.

Share repurchase: The board approves the repurchase of $25B worth of Class C shares.

Press release.