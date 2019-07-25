Starbucks +6% after comp sales dazzle

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) jumps in AH trading after a very solid FQ3 earnings report shows off growth across key regions.

Global comparable store sales rose 6.0% during the quarter to smash the +4.0% consensus estimate. Average ticket and transaction growth were both up 3% during the quarter.

Global comparable sales by region: Americas +7% vs. +4.3% expected, China/Asia-Pacific +5% vs. +3.4% expected, EMEA +3.0% vs. +0.9% expected.

Active membership in Starbucks Rewards in the U.S. increased 14% to 17.2M during the quarter.

The company's consolidated operating margin fell 20 bps to 18.3% vs. 17.9% consensus. Operating margin in the Americas segment was up 130 bps to 22.8%.

SBUX opened 442 net new stores in FQ2 to take its store count to 30,626 stores at the end of the quarter

Looking ahead, Starbucks expects FY19 EPS of $2.80 to $2.82 vs. $2.73 consensus. Global comparable sales are expected to be up 4%.

SBUX +6.02% AH to $96.55 (all-time high territory)

