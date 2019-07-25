Principal Financial Q2 beats, boosts dividend

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Q2 operating EPS of $1.52 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.40 and boosts its quarterly common stock dividend by 4% to 5 cents per share.

Operating EPS increased from $1.35 in the year-ago quarter.

Reports record assets under management of $696.2B.

Retirement and Income Solutions - Fee pretax operating earnings of $132.8M rose 2% Y/Y and net revenue of $392.1M fell 1%, as growth in the business was more than offset by lower fees due to competitive pressures and the shift of commissions to fee-based compensation arrangements.

Retirement and Income Solutions - Spread pretax operating earnings of $123.4M increased 27% Y/Y and net revenue gained 30% to $177.5M due to higher variable investment income and growth in the business.

Principal Global Investors pretax operating earnings of $115.6M fell 11% Y/Y and operating revenue less pass-through commissions was $323.6M, down 4%.