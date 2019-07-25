Principal Financial Q2 beats, boosts dividend

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Q2 operating EPS of $1.52 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.40 and boosts its quarterly common stock dividend by 4% to 5 cents per share.
Operating EPS increased from $1.35 in the year-ago quarter.
Reports record assets under management of $696.2B.
Retirement and Income Solutions - Fee pretax operating earnings of $132.8M rose 2% Y/Y and net revenue of $392.1M fell 1%, as growth in the business was more than offset by lower fees due to competitive pressures and the shift of commissions to fee-based compensation arrangements.
Retirement and Income Solutions - Spread pretax operating earnings of $123.4M increased 27% Y/Y and net revenue gained 30% to $177.5M due to higher variable investment income and growth in the business.
Principal Global Investors pretax operating earnings of $115.6M fell 11% Y/Y and operating revenue less pass-through commissions was $323.6M, down 4%.
Total PGI AUM of $43.18B rose slightly from $429.8B a year earlier.
Principal International pretax operating earnings of $93.2M increased 8% Y/Y and combined net revenue (at PFG share) fell 1% to $244.4M.
AUM of $168.0B, up 7% Y/Y.
Specialty Benefits pretax operating earnings of $93.2M rose 47% and premium and fees of $580.1M increased 8% Y/Y; incurred loss ratio of 60.1% vs. 62.8%
Individual Life Insurance pretax operating earnings of $53.1M rose 6% Y/Y and premium and fees of $282.6M rose 5%.
Book value per common share of $50.38 at June 30, 2019 vs. $40.75 at Dec. 31, 2018.
Conference call on July 26 at 10:00 AM ET.
Previously: Principal Financial Group EPS beats by $0.12 (July 25)
