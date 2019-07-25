Juniper Networks flat with in-line Q2

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is flat after hours in choppy trade following a largely in-line preliminary Q2 earnings report.

Net revenues dropped 8% Y/Y but rose 10% sequentially, to $1.1B. Similarly, operating margin fell from last year's 18.5% to 15.8% (up from last quarter's 11.2%).

Net income (non-GAAP) fell 18% to $139.5M, but rose 50% from last quarter.

Revenue breakout: Product, $713.9M (down 13.5%); Service, $388.6M (up 2.5%).

Liquidity came to $2.875B vs. last year's $3.53B. Cash from operations came to $88.8M vs. a year-ago $170.3M.

It's reiterating outlook for second-half revenue, including expectations on above-normal seasonal trends and a return to Y/Y growth in Q4, based on the current pipeline as well as go-to-market transformation.

Non-GAAP gross margin will still be pressured by China tariffs, the company says, to the tune of 30 to 50 basis points for the full year.

For Q3, it sees revenues of $1.115B-$1.175B (vs. consensus for $1.14B), gross margin fo 59-61% and EPS of $0.43-$0.49 (vs. expected $0.48).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

