Intel +6% on Apple's $1B purchase, raised FY view

Jul. 25, 2019 4:33 PM ETINTC, AAPLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor55 Comments
  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTCgains 5.5% after Q2 beats and the news that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPLwill acquire the majority of INTC's smartphone modem business in a $1B deal expected to close in Q4.
  • Intel ducked out of the 5G smartphone modem race after Apple and Qualcomm signed their global truce earlier this year.
  • Q2 revenue breakdown: PC-centric/CCG, $8.8B (+1% Y/Y); DCG, $5B (-10%); IOTG, $986M (+12%); Mobileye, $201M (16%); NSG, $940M (-13%); PSG, $489M (-5%).
  • Intel lifts ifs FY19 revenue outlook from $69B to $69.5B (consensus: $68.55B). The upside Q3 outlook has revenue of about $18B (consensus: $17.85B) and EPS of about $1.24 (consensus: $1.16).
  • Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.
  • Press release.
