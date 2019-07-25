MGM pops after Vegas casinos top expectations

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) reports revenue growth of 26% in Macau in Q2 to $706M vs. $719M consensus. Adjusted property EBITDA of $255M was tallied in Macau during the quarter.

Revenue from Las Vegas Strip properties was up 1% to $1.47B vs. $1.46B consensus. Vegas properties churned up adjusted EBITDA of $418M (-4% Y/Y) vs $409M consensus. Overall Las Vegas RevPAR was up 2.3% Y/Y to $154.

Regional property revenue was up 29% to $911M and adjusted EBITDA rose 34%.

Overall EBITDA was up 9% to $756M vs. $695M a year ago.

CEO update: "We are confident that we will achieve our 2020 targets of $3.6 bln to $3.9 bln in consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and significant growth in free cash flow through continued ramp up at our newer properties and further progress in executing our MGM 2020 Plan."