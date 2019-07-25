S&P, Nasdaq snap three-day winning streak as investors fret over Fed

Stocks pulled back from record highs, ending near session lows as investors worried that the Fed may turn out to be less dovish than expected in its monetary policy announcement next week.

Investors are "concerned that maybe the Fed might be backing off," says UBS director of floor operations Art Cashin, noting the much better than expected reading on June durable goods orders "has got some people talking about possibly revising GDP forecasts."

ECB President Mario Draghi also said there was not a significant risk of a recession in the region, leading some traders to believe the central bank would not be as aggressive in its easing measures and that the Fed could follow suit.

Investors sorted through a mixed bag of quarterly earnings reports; of note, Facebook fell after beating earnings and revenue expectations but cautioning that its revenue growth will slow, and Xilinx beat quarterly estimates but issued cautious guidance, finishing among the weakest performers in the Philly Semiconductor Index (-1.7%).

Among the S&P sectors, energy (-1.2%) ended at the bottom of the leaderboard even though crude oil ticked up 0.2% to $56.03/bbl, and the top-weighted tech sector (-0.8%) also was among the day's weakest groups.

U.S. Treasury prices slipped following the durable goods report and as today's $32B seven-year note auction was received with soft demand; the two-year yield added 3 bps to 1.85% and the 10-year yield rose 2 bps to 2.07%.