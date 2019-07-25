Atlassian reports Q4 beats, muted outlook

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) reports Q4 beats with 36% Y/Y revenue growth and a slate of in-line guidance.

The Q1 outlook has revenue of $349-353M versus the $349.58M consensus with EPS of about $0.24 (consensus: $0.21).

They FY20 view has $1.54-1.556B in revenue (consensus: $1.55B) and EPS of about $1, matching the consensus.

Q4 revenue breakdown: Subscription, $180.9M; Maintenance, $105.8M; Perpetual License, $22.8M; Other, $25.1M.

The operating margin was 17% versus the 13% consensus and gross margin was 85.9% compared to 85%.

The customer count was 152.7K, above the 149.7K estimate.

