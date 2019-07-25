Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.13 beat the consensus estimate of $1.07 and increased from $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total revenue of $5.51B, exceeding consensus estimate of $5.46B, fell 1.4% from $5.59B in the year ago quarter.

Reaffirms 2019 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.30, assuming the 2018 weighted-average exchange rate of 110.39 yen to the dollar.

Continues to anticipate repurchasing $1.3B to $1.7B of shares in 2019.

In yen terms, Aflac Japan's net premium income was ¥348.6B for the quarter, down 0.9% Y/Y, mainly due to limited-pay products reaching paid-up status; net investment income, net of amortized hedge costs, increased 0.8% to ¥66.7B, primarily driven by increased investments in dollar-denominated floating rate assets and higher variable investment income.

Aflac U.S. net premium income rose 2.3% Y/Y to $1.5B; net investment decreased 1.1% to $180M.

Conference call on July 26 at 9:00 AM ET.

