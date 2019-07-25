DOJ pressing states to get on board Sprint/T-Mobile deal - WSJ

A reason for merger delay? The Justice Dept. is negotiating with opposing states to get them on board a settlement allowing T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) to sell assets to Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) in order to enable a $26.5B combo of the two wireless carriers, the WSJ reports.

A group of 13 states and the District of Columbia sued to block the merger, saying it would drive up service prices and harm consumers. The states were led by New York and California.

And that suit came early, before the DOJ had completed its review of the deal.

The DOJ is talking with some of those attorneys general, according to the report.

A deal announcement was expected today before T-Mobile hastily rescheduled its earnings conference call, which was set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

After hours: T-Mobile -1% ; Sprint +0.8% ; Dish Network -0.3% .

Previously: T-Mobile tops subscriber projections; no merger OK today (Jul. 25 2019)