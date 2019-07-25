ONEOK to expand natural gas and NGL infrastructure

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) unveils plans to expand its natural gas and natural gas liquids infrastructure through 2021.

OKE plans a 200M cf/day expansion of its Bear Creek natural gas processing facility and related infrastructure in North Dakota's Williston Basin, bringing capacity to more than 1.6B cf/day; expected cost is $405M.

The company also eyes Mid-Continent natural gas liquids fractionation facility expansions totaling 65K bbl/day and additional NGL infrastructure to increase capacity between the Elk Creek and Arbuckle II pipelines; expected cost is $150M.

OKE also will seek a 40K bbl/day additional expansion of the West Texas LPG pipeline in the Permian Basin, expected to cost $145M.