Orchid Island posts 0.7% economic gain in Q2

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Q2 net income of $3.5M, or 7 cents per share, up from $1.35M, or 3 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net interest income of $14.0M vs. $22.0M a year ago.

Net portfolio income of $6.35M vs. $4.28M a year ago.

0.7% economic gain on common equity for the quarter, or 2.9% annualized, comprised of 24 cents per share dividend and 19 cent share decrease in net book value per common share, divided by beginning book value per share.

Book value per share was $6.63 at June 30, 2019 vs. $6.84 on Dec. 31.

Orchid Island falls 0.9% in after-hours trading.

"With the Fed’s tightening cycle appearing to be over, we repositioned our funding hedges during the first quarter of 2019. On the asset side, we have continued to add duration to the portfolio by decreasing the allocation of 15 and 20-year passthroughs and shorter CMOs towards 30-year securities," said Chairman and CEO Robert E. Cauley.

Conference call on July 26 at 10:00 AM ET.

