Preferred Apartment buys office tower in Raleigh, NC

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) acquires CapTrust Tower, a 300,389-square-foot office building in the North Hills submarket of Raleigh, NC.

Property is currently 100% leased with more than seven years of contractual, weighted average term remaining under the leases.

Preferred Apartment made the acquisition through its Preferred Office Properties subsidiary.

The acquisition increases the Preferred Office Properties portfolio to ~2.9M square feet.

The company financed the acquisition utilizing a non-recourse first mortgage loan from John Hancock. The first mortgage loan is for a 10-year term and is interest-only for the full term.