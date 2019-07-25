Petrobras told by Brazil's top court to refuel Iranian vessels

Brazil's supreme court orders Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to refuel two Iranian grain vessels stranded off the Brazilian coast as U.S. sanctions delayed sales of fuel needed for their return trips.

The Chief Justice overturned a lower court ruling that allowed the company to refrain from fueling the vessels.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Araujo says the legal process must be followed in the case, but PBR faces risks if it violates U.S. sanctions.

Iran is a major buyer of Brazilian commodities and the top destination for its corn exports this year.

Separately, CEO Roberto Castello Branco says PBR expects to privatize its Liquigas natural gas distribution unit next month as part of its broader divestment program.

Liquigas is 100% owned by PBR, and revenues last year totaled 5.6B reais ($1.48B); the gas distribution company has 20M clients and 5K points of sale in Brazil.