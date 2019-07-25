Flex +5.6% after upside profit guidance
- Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is up 5.6% after hours following a largely in-line earnings report for its fiscal first quarter, but also guidance that topped expectations at the midpoint.
- Net sales fell 3% to $6.2B, though adjusted operating income rose 11% to $208M.
- And net income came to $137.7M (up 7.6%).
- Cash flow from operations was -$657M, mainly due to cash collections of $899M for some receivables sold under ABS programs reported as investing activities. Adjusted cash flow from operations was $237M and free cash flow was $114M.
- The company ended the quarter with about $1.9B cash on hand, against debt of $3.2B.
- It says alongside uncertainties affecting one customer in China, it's decide to accelerate a strategic decision to reduce exposure to high-volatility products in China and India.
- It also expects additional restructuring and other charges through fiscal 2020, of $145M-$265M.
- It's guiding to Q2 revenue of $6.1B-$6.5B (vs. consensus for $6.58B) and EPS of $0.29-$0.33 (vs. consensus for $0.30).
