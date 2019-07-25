Flex +5.6% after upside profit guidance

Jul. 25, 2019 5:30 PM ETFlex Ltd. (FLEX)FLEXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is up 5.6% after hours following a largely in-line earnings report for its fiscal first quarter, but also guidance that topped expectations at the midpoint.
  • Net sales fell 3% to $6.2B, though adjusted operating income rose 11% to $208M.
  • And net income came to $137.7M (up 7.6%).
  • Cash flow from operations was -$657M, mainly due to cash collections of $899M for some receivables sold under ABS programs reported as investing activities. Adjusted cash flow from operations was $237M and free cash flow was $114M.
  • The company ended the quarter with about $1.9B cash on hand, against debt of $3.2B.
  • It says alongside uncertainties affecting one customer in China, it's decide to accelerate a strategic decision to reduce exposure to high-volatility products in China and India.
  • It also expects additional restructuring and other charges through fiscal 2020, of $145M-$265M.
  • It's guiding to Q2 revenue of $6.1B-$6.5B (vs. consensus for $6.58B) and EPS of $0.29-$0.33 (vs. consensus for $0.30).
  • Press release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.