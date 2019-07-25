Taubman Centers adjusts 2019 guidance

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Q2 FFO per share of 78 cents missed the average analyst estimate of 82 cents and fell from 92 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Current quarter FFO per share includes 2 cents of costs related to pending Blackstone transactions and 14 cents of costs associated with shareholder activism.

Boosts lower end of 2019 adjusted FFO guidance to $3.64 from $3.62; keeps top end of range at $3.74.

Cuts 2019 FFO guidance to $3.47-$3.57 per share from prior range of $3.60-$3.72; consensus estimate is $3.66.

Taubman slips 0.2% i n after-hours trading.

Q2 comparable center net operating income growth, excluding lease cancellation income was 1.4%.

Average rent per square foot for the quarter was $56.79, up 2.1% from $55.64 in the comparable period last year.

Ending occupancy in comparable centers was 92.2% on June 30, 2019, down 0.4 from June 30, 2018.

In June, the company received a final payment for claims related to damage and business interruption at The Mall of San Juan resulting from Hurricane Maria in September 2017. The payment included $4.5M of business interruption proceeds and $0.2M for reimbursement of operating expenses.

